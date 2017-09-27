Top Shoes From Paris Fashion Week Day 1: Architectural Style Heels and More

Y Project spring '18. Rex Shutterstock

Monday night in Paris, Simon Porte Jacquemus of Jacquemus, Christelle Kocher of Koché and Glenn Marten’s of Y/Project all developed their signature footwear styles for spring 2018.

Picasso Baby

Jacquemus spring ’18. Courtesy

Simon Porte Jacquemus took his classic ronde carré shoes to the next level with a new-found lightness of touch. His signature clunky footwear with those mismatched square and round heels came reimagined as elegant objets d’art created out of both wooden blocks and metal spirals. A perfect fit for the show venue — Paris’ Picasso museum in the Marais.

Koché’s Beautiful Game

Koche spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Christelle Kocher may have collaborated with Paris Saint Germain soccer club for her ready-to-wear but her shoes were more suited to the party circuit than the pitch. She continued her relationship with Parisian jeweler, Goossens, with new takes on the jeweled heels she debuted last season, extending her repertoire into men’s footwear with jewel encrusted loafers.

Glenn’s Garden

Y Project spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Glenn Martens, whose Y/Project label scooped this year’s ANDAM award, showed canvas variations on the overblown ruched boots that have become his signature. Elsewhere, pretty spiral sandals came with floral embellishments or printed with tiny floral motifs. Some snaked right up the legs just like roses winding their way up a trellis.

Want more?

Dior Reinvented Fishnet Stockings for Spring

The Saint Laurent Spring 2018 Show Took Place in Front of the Eiffel Tower