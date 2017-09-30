The Best Shoes You Might Have Missed at Paris Fashion Week Day 5

Nicholas Kirkwood, Alchemia di Ballin, Alexandre Birman and Stella Luna all presented their spring collections today at Paris Fashion Week.
Nicholas Kirkwood’s Negative Space
“Too much information,” is Nicholas Kirkwood’s view on Instagram culture. His spring collection, however, leaves plenty to the imagination. Smoky Perspex heels inspired by Wolfgang Tillmans photography, bleached out denim – both the actual fabric and digitally printed version on nappa leather – origami folds and the negative space between the designer’s signature chevrons were all beautifully executed in boot, sandal and mule silhouettes. Less is definitely more.
Right On track at Alchemia Di Ballin
Alchemia Di Ballin, the recently conceived footwear line from Italian heritage company Ballin has created new variations on its signature Ledra silhouette for spring. Expect to see these striped track pant boots slaying the street style circuit.
All Tied Up at Alexandre Birman
Spring for Alexandre Birman was about consolidating his label’s DNA with its ultra feminine silhouettes and signature knotted fastenings that eschew the need for anything as bourgeois as a buckle. The variation came in the materials and techniques with naturally tanned leathers and macramé taking centre stage. Jeweled toned satins and rainbow lurex packed a hot Latino punch.
Stella Luna was ‘Pretty Edgy’
Stella Luna, creative director Capucine Safyurtlu offered up something for everyone with pretty plissé ruffles, edgy fishnet takes on last season’s sock boot, XXL ‘Stella’ buckles, color block ankle boots in neoprene / leather patchwork and plenty of flats because, the designer said frankly, “women don’t want to suffer any more.”