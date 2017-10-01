Rihanna Seems to Love This Brand — And Now She’s Getting Her Own Bespoke Shoes

View Slideshow Olgana Paris spring '18 Courtesy

Already a celebrity favorite, Olgana Paris has found a new fan in Rihanna this fashion month. In the past few weeks alone, the superstar songstress-turned-designer has worn two different pairs of the brand’s shoes.

First, she stepped out in Olgana’s mink-embellished Celeste sandals during New York Fashion Week — and the brand’s creative Olga Djangirov said she has gotten countless requests for the “Rihanna” shoe.

Olgana Paris spring '18.

And last weekend, the star rocked another pair of Olgana’s designs, a custom pair of pink L’Attachante pumps, for the Fenty Beauty Launch at Sephora in Madrid.

Olgana Paris spring '18.

Djangirov said that Rihanna first requested the brand’s shoes many months ago — and it was a surprise that she wore both pairs within the last few weeks. Now the brand is working on several more custom looks for the star. “Now she has asked for four different special colors,” the designer said. “We’re really happy.”

Olgana Paris spring '18.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid also donned the label during New York Fashion Week, pairing her chic pajama look with bejeweled slingbacks. Sister Bella Hadid chose Olgana sandals for the Cannes Film Festival. She paired the look with a strapless Alexandre Vauthier dress with a revealing slit.

Olgana Paris spring '18.

