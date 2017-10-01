The Best Shoe Moments at Paris Fashion Week You Might Have Missed Today

The sixth day of Paris Fashion Week Spring 2018 brought bespoke Olgana Paris shoes by Rihanna, grapic styles at Francesco Russo, sneakers by Kalda and Perspex block heels by Burak Uyan.

Celebrity Stalwart

Kardashian favorite Olgana Paris has now been adopted by Bella Hadid and Rihanna too, with the latter ordering ‘off menu’ in bespoke colorways. Spring novelties include bling bejazzled updates on the signature Amazon sandal and mules with detachable jeweled ankle cuffs that can double up as a bracelet.

Hooked on Francesco Russo

Francesco Russo spring ’18. Xavier Granet

New styles from Francesco Russo include a scalloped graphic sandal with clear plastic details so the straps appear suspended, as if floating on the foot. When it came to boots, the designer has also been exploring the fishnet mesh that has caught the collective imagination this season. We’ve fallen for them hook, line and sinker.

From Iceland with Love

Kalda Studio. Courtesy

According to Browns Fashion’s womenswear buying director, Ida Petersson, Katrin Alda’s fledging Icelandic label Kalda makes the best mules in the business. And they are, indeed, rather glorious pieces of fluff. Now, Alda has further expanded her repertoire for spring to include slides, sneakers and boots – all with her signature diamante buckles.

Welcome to the Future

Burak Uyan spring ’18. Courtesy

Burak Uyan went retro future for spring with printed mules and kitten heeled slingbacks drawing inspiration from the monochrome spiral artwork of 60s TV series Time Tunnel. Futuristic details included floating eyelets and metallic coated Perspex block heels.