Cap-Toed Western Boots Rocked the Runway at Givenchy

“Fashion is a tool for self-metamorphosis,” wrote Clare Waight Keller in the Givenchy show notes. “It can transform the spirit through a new attitude for new beginnings.”

Her debut collection for the French house that showed today in Paris was titled ‘Transformation Seduction.’ So what did the designer have in store to transform and seduce the Givenchy customer when it came to their footwear for spring 2018?

Boots of course. Western style and for the most part, knee height, though there were also some nice cutout ankle versions, they featured studded toe caps and dipped at the front in a V shape recalling a woman’s plunging décolleté.

They came in black, red and a burnished tan, bordering on a bright yellow. Depending on the light. Male versions (it was a coed collection) were more sober – ankle height with an almond toe. Soft rock and eminently bankable.

Overall, it was a commercial collection that played it safe offering something for everyone. The bohemian Chloe aesthetic was still in evidence in a flounce here and a ruffle there. As was the house’s iconic Bar jacket and those razor sharp Givenchy shoulders.

“Seduction is key,” the notes continued, “the most seductive things are not seen, but merely imagined. In a voyeuristic world, seduction manifests intrigue and desire for the unknown.”

Intriguing? Much. It feels as if this is just the beginning for Waight Keller and Givenchy and that there is a lot more to come.