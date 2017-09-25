The 6 Craziest Shoes From Milan Fashion Week

Dolce and Gabbana spring '18. Rex Shutterstock

Nice Stems

Moschino spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Prima ballerinas often receive a bouquet of flowers when they take their final bow. But one of Moschino’s leading ladies walked the runway actually wearing one — even her thigh-high white boots were jam-packed with blooms.

Versace Goes Pop

Versace spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Any Marilyn Monroe or James Dean fans out there? You can now pay tribute to your icons with a pair of boots featuring pop art interpretations of their faces. FYI, there’s also a dress and bag to match.

Naughty but Nice



Gianvito Rossi’s latex booties were a fetishistic update on the designer’s signature perspex detail pumps. Imagined in pink and black, they were a little bit naughty but rather nice all the same.

Flights of Fancy

Marco De Vincenzo spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Looking to put a spring in your step for spring? Look no further than Marco di Vincenzo’s feathered sandals with their quilted undersole. They bounced around the courtyard of Milan’s Castello Sforzesco and looked as if they might actually take flight.

Taxi!

Tod’s spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Tod’s white fringed driving shoes are probably better suited to a taxi. We dread to think what might happen if these got caught up in your gas pedal.

Catch of the Day

Dolce and Gabbana spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

The ready-to-wear at Dolce & Gabbana is always conversation print central, but this time there were also some rather fishy goings on in the footwear department.