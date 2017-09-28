These Male Dancers Took Over The Crillon In Heels for Brian Atwood’s PFW Debut

View Slideshow Brian Atwood presentation at PFW. Courtesy

Brian Atwood knows the power of a good Instagram moment.

The designer made his debut at Paris Fashion Week today after years of showing in Milan and New York. And he wanted to kick things off in the City of Light with a bang.

Brian Atwood’s spring ’18 presentation. Courtesy

So Atwood brought in Yanis Marshall, a ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ alum best known for his Beyonce routines, and his dance troupe to perform (in heels, of course) at Atwood’s presentation at the famed Crillon hotel, which just reopened this summer.

Brian Atwood’s spring ’18 presentation. Courtesy

“I love dance. It brings an energy and excitement. I also love the film ‘Paris Is Burning’ and it plays to what the collection is about. It’s really meant to celebrate life, and to see them dance in heels like that — it’s amazing,” the designer told us.

Brian Atwood spring ’18. Courtesy

Naturally, Atwood discovered Marshall on Instagram and posted a video before he decided to seek him out for the event. As for the collection, it went back to Atwood’s DNA. “It’s really a combination of things, whether it’s fringe, rock n’roll, florals, he said. “I have amazing tie-dyes.”

Brian Atwood spring ’18. Courtesy

Pink and green sandals adorned with woven leather balls were a standout as well as kitten heels with safety pin detailing and color-blocked sandals. Key details included pom-poms, fringe, and floral appliqués on thigh-high boots.

