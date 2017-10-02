Best Shoe Looks from Paris Fashion Week Day 7

Sacai's Paris Fashion Week runway. Rex Shutterstock

From fuzzy flats to iconic heels, shoes from the likes of Sacai, Fabrizio Viti and more wowed on day seven of Paris Fashion Week.

Nicely Spliced

Sacai spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Pierre Hardy’s shoes at Sacai were embellished at the ankle with swatches that matched the spliced fabrics of the accompanying ready-to-wear looks. Striped shirting, tweed, florals and plaid were combined with rope for a winning mix that was a deconstructed take on the scarves cinching the ankles of the designer’s own spring 2018 collection sandals.

Valli Goes Flat-Out

Giambattista Valli spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Giambattista Valli has prescribed ballet flats for spring 2018, and who are we to argue? Razz it up for evening with the designer’s crystal-embellished sandals. Also flat-to-the-floor, they came with Mongolian lamb fur footbeds. And as the runway was made of industrial concrete, the carpet underneath the showgoers’ benches was much appreciated, too.

Roger Vivier’s Choc Factor

Roger Vivier spring ’18. Courtesy

“It’s all about thinking inside the box,” joked Roger Vivier creative director Bruno Frisoni of the giant box installation at his Paris presentation. It consisted of 10,500 individual shoeboxes. “What better than a beautiful box to show a collection?” He’s introduced a new angled heel shape for spring 2018 called the Choc (based on a model from the label’s archives) plus a new V upper. Seasonal shades? Tangerine red and emerald green. Respray your Jaguar to match.

Disco Diva

Fabrizio Viti spring ’18. Xavier Granet

The eponymous line from Fabrizio Viti, the man behind Louis Vuitton’s women’s shoe collection, is shaping up nicely for spring. Embracing feminine meets edgy, the designer has a great eye for unexpected fabric combinations — matte gommato heels or rubber bow embellishments on leather or satin uppers. It shouldn’t work, but it does. He has also expanded his resort 2018 Diana Ross tribute collection with disco-ready metallic sandals in a ’70s palette.

En Pointe

Repetto threw a party in Paris to celebrate The Transgression Project, a new collection invoking the French label’s original muses like Brigitte Bardot to contemporary fans such as Kate Moss with gingham, fishnet and leopard print ballerinas. The French label is also headed Stateside with a Repetto-branded dance studio arriving in New York in December.