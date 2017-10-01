Balenciaga Sent Sky-High Platform Crocs Down the Runway at Paris Fashion Week

View Slideshow Balenciaga spring '18. Courtesy

Balenciaga — already one of this year’s biggest shoe stories — has everyone talking again. The label sent Crocs down the runway today at Paris Fashion Week for spring 2018 — but these certainly weren’t your typical clogs.

The “Foam” is a 10-centimeter embellished platform version of the iconic Crocs clog. “When Balenciaga approached us, we were intrigued by the opportunity to push the boundaries of our design and molding capabilities to see what we could create together,” said Michelle Poole, SVP of global product and marketing for Crocs.

Balenciaga spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

“Working with Balenciaga has been so much fun for our team, and once again demonstrates the relevance of our iconic clog in today’s fashion and design world, as well as allowing us to tap into the excitement and energy that comes from unexpected partnerships.”

Balenciaga spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

The Foam shoes will be available exclusively at Balenciaga points of sale and on the Balenciaga website for spring ’18.

The Balenciaga tie-up is the latest fashion coup for Crocs. At London Fashion Week, Christopher Kane sent down Swarovski-encrusted Crocs on the runway, his third season collaborating with the brand. For pre-fall, Kane teamed with the brand on a limited-edition collection of the Classic Clog, which featured a tiger print embellishment with an ostrich feature.