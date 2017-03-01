Vans Dreams Big For New Collab With Children’s Author Dallas Clayton

A selection of kids’ styles from the new Vans x Dallas Clayton collaboration. Courtesy of brand.

Vans turned to the book world for its latest footwear collaboration.

The California-based brand has teamed with celebrated children’s author and artist Dallas Clayton on a colorful capsule of sneakers, designed to inspire people of all ages to never stop dreaming.

Children’s book author — and latest Vans collaborator — Dallas Clayton. Courtesy of brand.

Featuring both adult and kids’ styles, the collaboration showcases Clayton’s whimsical, imaginative artwork. For grown-ups, the author created three looks: the Old Skool, detailed with an all-over doodle print; and two versions of the Authentic, one decorated with a bold rainbow motif and the other featuring a skateboarding unicorn character and “Keep It Movin’ ” message.

The adult Old Skool lace-up style. Courtesy of brand.

The rainbow-hued Authentic shoe for adults. Courtesy of brand.

The kids’ offering includes four styles. Clayton put his spin on the Sk8-Hi Zip, embellishing it with a colorful unicorn print. He also created smaller versions of his adult Old Skool and Authentic designs. Rounding out the kids’ assortment is an exclusive style that blends a group of imaginative characters across the Classic Slip-On shoe.

The Classic Slip-On sneaker for kids. Courtesy of brand.

The kids’ version of the Authentic lace-up shoe. Courtesy of brand.

Each pair of shoes comes with a sticker adorned with a positive saying by Dallas: “Stand Here and Think About Someone You Love.” Priced from $37 to $70, the Vans x Dallas Clayton collection is available now in Vans retail stores and online at Vans.com.

Clayton — who started his writing career by self-publishing small runs of short-story zines which he distributed in art galleries, music venues and on street corners — is best known for his “Awesome” book series. His latest title, “Lilly the Unicorn,” aims to teach kids not to be afraid of trying new things.