Nike x Virgil Abloh, Adidas Yeezy & More Street Style at Sneaker Con NYC

View Slideshow Yeezy Wave Runner 700s at Sneaker Con NYC Dec. 16. Jason Jean

Some of the trendiest sneakers of 2017 were on display at Sneaker Con NYC, held at Manhattan’s Javits Center on Dec. 16 and 17. But buzzy sneakers were not only for sale — eventgoers sported some of the year’s biggest styles.

Nike x Virgil Abloh kicks — the winner of the Footwear News Achievement Award for Shoe of the Year — were a popular choice for those at the event. The 10-piece collaboration between Nike and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh features 10 classic Nike silhouettes, which Abloh gave a signature twist through deconstructed builds, exposed layers and half-finished seams.

Virgil Abloh x Nike Vapor Max sneakers at Sneaker Con NYC Dec. 16. Jason Jean

With only a limited quantity of the shoes made, the Nike x Virgil Abloh sneaker was a majorly coveted sneaker style this year.

While the Nike x Virgil Abloh sneakers have neutral uppers, sneakers with bold colors throughout also proved popular among Sneaker Con attendees. Nike Air Jordans in cherry red and electric blue were spotted at Rhe event, as were colorful Nike Kyrie Irving kicks. And other hot collaborations, like Vans x Fear of God sneakers, were also seen on attendees.

Nike Kyrie Irving 2 “School Bus” sneakers at Sneaker Con NYC . Jason Jean

Of course, Adidas Yeezy sneakers made a strong showing on the streets outside Sneaker Con — and Yeezys were the most-wanted item among those looking to buy sneakers inside. The Kanye West-created sneakers have been must-have items for sneakerheads for several years, with fans of the kicks waiting in long lines or online queues in order to get their hands on a pair.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in “Blue Tint” at Sneaker Con NYC. Jason Jean

Although some of the newer Yeezy models, like the Wave Runner 700, fall into the ugly-sneaker category that’s currently on-trend, the classic Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers have kept their popularity.

