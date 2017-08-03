Sperry’s New ‘Star Wars’ Sneakers Are for the Ultimate Darth Vader/Luke Skywalker Fans

Sperry's new "Star Wars" sneaker capsule celebrates the very first film in the blockbuster entertainment franchise. Courtesy of brand

Forty years ago, writer-director George Lucas made cinematic history with the release of “Star Wars: A New Hope,” the first title in a groundbreaking film franchise that would go on to gross more than $7.5 billion in box-office sales worldwide. This month, Sperry is celebrating the anniversary with a limited-edition capsule collection for adults.

Set to debut at retail on Aug. 10, the unisex offering — available in sizes 4 to 13 — includes five lightweight canvas sneaker styles that showcase original “Star Wars” characters and artwork. All of the shoes feature vulcanized constructions and Sperry’s proprietary Razor-Cut Wave-Siping technology for superior traction.

Consumers can choose from three different slip-on silhouettes, including the Cloud Slip-on McQuarrie (pictured below), which depicts the now legendary scenes of the X-Wing flight to destroy the Death Star, and the ultimate battle between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker.

The Cloud Slip-on McQuarrie style. Courtesy of brand

The Cloud Slip-on Droids, meanwhile, highlights bumbling heroes C-3PO and R2-D2, while the Cloud Slip-on Han Chewie features the classic characters Han Solo and Chewbacca.

The Cloud Slip-on Droids shoe. Courtesy of brand

The Cloud Slip-on Han Chewie style. Courtesy of brand

For fans looking for a subtler tribute to the franchise, Sperry has created two solid-colored lace-up shoes: the Cloud CVO Rebel Pilot, whose bold orange color is inspired by the X-Wing pilot jumpsuits, and the black Cloud CVO Death Star, a nod to the evil Empire.

The Cloud CVO Rebel Pilot sneaker. Courtesy of brand

The Cloud CVO Death Star shoe. Courtesy of brand

Priced at $75, the “Star Wars” x Sperry shoes will be sold through Sperry’s own stores and website, as well as at select retailers across the country.