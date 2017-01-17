7 Best Athleisure Styles for Women Under $50

View Slideshow Easy Spirit Courtesy of brand

On a budget? Don’t let that stop you from jumping on the athleisure footwear trend — a blend of performance styling with comfort features. With winter sales in full force, there are lots of online deals that can get you into a pair of these casual kicks for under $50 from popular brands such as Bzees, Easy Spirit and Skechers.

Lands’ End women’s high-top sneaker, $25.99; landsend.com

While these styles take inspiration from the athletic market, don’t feel obligated to hit the gym or track. Instead, they’re the perfect footnote to a hoodie and yoga pants, designed for weekend wear when running errands or grabbing coffee with friends.

Women’s CitiLane slip-on sneaker, $27.99; crocs.com

This ever-growing footwear category comes with a string of features and benefits all its own. Start with soft, stretch fabric uppers such as neoprene and mesh, which easily conform to the foot. Here, foot issues such as bunions and hammertoes can be easily accommodated. The comfort story continues inside with cushioned memory footbeds that provide a plush base to stand on.

These looks are designed for those in constant motion, so they’re also easy to step into. Forget about lacing them up: There are Mary Jane styles with elastic instep straps and other shoes that stay secure with bungee-style lacing. Lastly, add some bounce to your step with lightweight flexible outsoles that offer just enough traction to keep you sure-footed.

