Shoes of Prey Launches Sleek & Customizable Fashion Sneakers for Women

Shoes of Prey, which is known for allowing customers to design its women’s formal and casual fashion shoes, announced an expansion into the athleisure market yesterday with a new range of customizable sneakers.

The brand will drop three completely customizable base styles — featuring gold, brown and black lace-up low-tops — followed by two additional sneaker styles to be revealed in October.

“Today, sneakers are well and truly integrated into everyday fashion, and we’re seeing women become more accustomed to balancing style and comfort. Our range of contemporary sneaker styles were developed with the confident, stylish and unique woman in mind,” co-founder and creative director Jodie Fox said of venturing into athleisure.

“We developed sleek silhouettes with smooth and clean lines for a refined aesthetic that’s perfect for dressing up or down, maintaining comfort without compromising on style.”

Shoppers can choose the colors and materials on all shoe elements, from the upper and lining to the eyelets and lace tips, change the platform height and even add personal monogramming or custom inscriptions.

Shop styles starting at $149, and sizes range from 2.5 through to 15 on shoesofprey.com.

