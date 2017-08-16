Nike’s Iconic Air Max 97 Gets a Glam Makeover With Swarovski Crystals

For the first time in its history, Nike is featuring Swarovski crystals on a sneaker design. Courtesy of Nike

It’s been 20 years since Nike released the iconic Air Max 97. To celebrate the milestone anniversary, the athletic giant has introduced a second colorway of the sneaker’s bedazzled LX Swarovski edition, which it first launched this spring. The premiere Air Max 97 featured its signature 360-degree reflectivity in a silver metallic color, which was later followed by a gold version. For the shoe’s latest iteration, Nike has turned up the shine factor by bedazzling the classic silhouette with thousands of glittering Swarovski crystals.

Nike’s Air Max 97 LX Swarovski features thousands of crystals that glimmer on the shoe’s upper. Courtesy of Nike

Nike first released the black colorway of the LX Swarovski in March after NikeWomen designers visited the Swarovski headquarters in Austria. There, the designers gained access to the company’s exclusive archives and eventually landed on Swarovski’s Crystal Fabric as the new innovative material to add to the 97. The unique fabric comprises of clusters of minuscule crystals, both cut and uncut, that create a shimmering effect.

“This was such an exciting project in terms of material innovation,” said Marie Crow, material design director for Nike Women’s Sportswear. “We were looking to explore shine and durability in a new and innovative way, and we loved the juxtaposition of the Crystal Fabric’s tough sparkle to reinvent an already iconic shoe.”

The “Crystal Comet Argent Light” fabric was chosen for the Air Max 97. Courtesy of Nike

The special fabric is applied via a heat fusion process and meticulously curved around the Air Max 97’s trademark wavelike lines. Just one of the luxe sneakers can feature as many as 55,690 crystals.

This partnership marks the first time Nike has utilized Swarovski crystals on a shoe. “We were delighted to partner with Nike to create this unique design,” said Markus Langes-Swarovski, a Swarovski executive board member. “The Air Max 97 is a truly iconic 360-degree silhouette that has inspired us to imagine what might happen when speed meets light.”

The black colorway of the Air Max 97 LX Swarovski was released this spring. Courtesy of Nike

The silver colorway of the Air Max 97 LX Swarovski. Courtesy of Nike

For fall ’17, the silver Swarovski version will be added to the sneaker range. It will be available globally beginning Sept. 7.

