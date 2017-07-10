New Balance’s New 574 Sport Sneaker Blends Performance and Lifestyle

A close-up look at the new New Balance 574 Sport style. Courtesy of New Balance

Many sneakers fall into one of two categories: performance or lifestyle. But New Balance’s newest offering, the 574 Sport, was designed specifically with the intent to bridge the gap between the two.

The shoe’s sole unit features Fresh Foam cushioning and an Abzorb crash pad for additional comfort, and the sneakers can be used on a variety of terrains.

Stylewise, these trainers’ upper is made of premium suede and mesh — a look that recalls other New Balance lifestyle sneakers.

A model shows off New Balance’s 574 sport sneakers. Courtesy of New Balance

“Our design team has reinterpreted one of New Balance’s best-selling shoes, while elevating key elements of the original DNA,” Shinichi Kubota, the vice president of lifestyle and enduring purposes at New Balance, said. “The 574 Sport exemplifies our brand’s commitment to quality craftsmanship and new technologies as we focus on designing future classics for the modern-day wearer.”

The shoes officially roll out in stores on July 15, but in the meantime, New Balance launched mobile pop-up coffee cart experiences in New York City today in celebration of the new style. The coffee carts, located in various locations throughout the city, will showcase the new style through New York Men’s Fashion Week.

From July 15 onward, the shoes will be available at New Balance stores, on newbalance.com and in the brand’s global retailers. The unisex kicks sell for $119.95 a pair.