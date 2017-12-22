Miley Cyrus Makes a Chuck-Filled Scrapbook in New Converse Ad

Miley Cyrus appears in new Converse ad. Courtesy of Converse

Miley Cyrus’ new Converse ad is officially out — and it centers around the star sitting in front of a scrapbook, pasting images of herself into the book.

Images Cyrus cuts include shots of herself sitting on a tractor, walking along the beach and hanging out in the studio, each in a different pair of Chuck Taylors.

“Chucks have always been a part of who I am,” the singer says in the video. “But who I am is always changing — no one stays the same.”

The voiceover is a nod to a line from the title track off her new album, “Younger Now”: “No one stays the same,” the 25-year-old sings. “What goes up must come down.”

Cyrus wears a wide variety of the classic kicks in the video. She sports everything from platform black Chucks to bright yellow high-tops in the video.

The former “Hannah Montana” actress was spotted filming the ad in mid-November in Los Angeles’ Venice Beach neighborhood.

But Cyrus’ Converse ad is not all the singer has in the works with the brand. The star has a collaboration with Converse that she showed off on her Instagram account in November. Cyrus’ collection will feature kicks will glittery platform heels as well as designs with black and white paisley detailing. A release date has not yet been set for the collection.

