Celebrate Chinese New Year With These Tribute Shoes

Chinese New Year celebrations are kicking off around the world today.
It’s the Year of the Rooster, and the footwear industry is paying homage with some pretty cool, zodiac-themed styles for both adults and kids. Not surprisingly, the sneaker world is well represented, with many of the major brands offering New Year-themed capsules.
Jordan Brand is serving up two limited-edition Air Jordan 12 styles, both featuring gold accents and Chinese characters on the tongue that translate to the number 12. A white-and-black version is available in adult sizes, while a cream-and-red version is available in kids’ sizes. The brand also is releasing the Air Jordan 31 CNY, featuring a Flyweave upper and bamboo trim on the heel.
Air Jordan 12 CNY sneaker, $250; nike.com
Air Jordan 31 CNY sneaker, $200; nike.com
Nike is celebrating the rooster by offering a special NikeiD custom option for its Air Force 1 Low sneaker. The design features a bold red upper overlaid with gold Chinese graphics.
Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium Lunar New Year iD sneaker, $160; nike.com
Vans collaborated with Shanghai-based designer Kim Kiroic to create a fun, punk-rock-influenced capsule featuring styles that draw inspiration from a rooster’s life cycle, from an egg to an adult. Standouts include a yellow flannel version of the Authentic Platform, meant to resemble a baby chick, and a white leather Slip-On with a colorful kiltie on the vamp reminiscent of a rooster’s feathers.
Dr. Martens took its iconic lace-up combat boot and gave it the Chinese New Year treatment, laser-etching an intricate rooster motif onto the boot’s sleek, cherry-red leather surface. The limited-edition style retails for $150.
Dr. Martens 1460 Year of the Rooster boot, $150; drmartens.com
One-for-one brand Toms created a mommy-and-me capsule featuring a colorful, rooster-print Classic Alpargata style for women and a tiny, Velcro-strap style for infants that has a rooster embroidery on the toe. The shoes are available exclusively through the brand’s own website and retail shops.
Tiny Toms Year of the Rooster Crib Alpargatas, $34; toms.com
Even high-end designer labels are getting in on the holiday action. Dolce & Gabbana updated its London slip-on sneaker for men with a colorful rooster emblem on the vamp and side panels.
Dolce & Gabbana London leather slip-on sneaker, $695; dolcegabbana.com
To see all of our Chinese New Year celebration styles, click through the gallery here.