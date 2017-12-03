Chanel Iman Just Got Engaged to Sterling Shepard in Vans Old Skool Sneakers

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard at Coachella. Rex Shutterstock

You can do anything in sneakers.

Supermodel Chanel Iman and New York Giant Sterling Shepard proved just that last night, when they got engaged wearing kicks. The 24-year-old football star got down on one knee in black and white high-tops, while the former Victoria’s Secret angel rocked Vans Old Skool sneakers and a fluffy white embellished jacket for the special occasion.

The Iman took to Instagram to share the moment with family, friends and fans, showing off a rooftop view of New York with countless candles surrounding the pair.

She captioned the shot: “A night full of tears of happiness. I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs.”

Sterling Sherpard and Chanel Iman at an event in New York in July. Rex Shutterstock

In a similar statement on his own Instagram, Shepard wrote, “The catch of my dreams…can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you!”

Sterling Shepard and Chanel Iman at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February. Rex Shutterstock

The couple have been dating for just over a year, after meeting at former teammate Victor Cruz’s birthday party last November. “I walked up to her and bought her a drink and it was over after that,” Shepard previously told People of that night.