Chance the Rapper Surprises Hundreds of Chicago Teens With Unreleased Jordan 11 Sneakers

Chance the Rapper performs at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Chance the Rapper had a Santa Claus moment on Monday night at his monthly OpenMike event in Chicago.

The musician surprised the roughly 300 high school students in attendance by gifting each of them a pair of $220 red Jordan Retro 11 sneakers; that model won’t be released to the general public until Saturday.

The Jordan Retro 11 sneaker will be released on Dec. 9.

In a video posted on Twitter by a fan, Chance is onstage at Chicago’s Cindy Pritzker Auditorium, holding a shoebox as the crowd cheers and applauds.

.@chancetherapper gave every kid who attended his #OpenMike tonight a pair of Jordan 11s. You can't tell me he's not the 🐐. Shout out @SocialWorks_Chi. #RipBrotherMike (via @marty2621) pic.twitter.com/S28JkReovQ — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) December 5, 2017

Chance made the generous gesture in a tribute to his late mentor, Chicago poet “Brother Mike” Hawkins, who died three years ago and for whom the OpenMike series is named. “On the anniversary of the passing of my mentor Brother Mike, OpenMikeChicago had one of its best nights yet. Until next year … power to the people,” the rapper wrote on Twitter, giving a shout-out to Jordan for helping him surprise his fans with some fresh new kicks.

On the anniversary of the passing of my mentor Brother Mike, @OpenMikeChicago had one of it’s best nights yet. Thanks to @Korporate00 for speaking and thanks to @Jumpman23 for bringing 300 pair of unreleased 11s for the young creatives. Until next year… POWER TO THE PEOPLE… — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 5, 2017

The OpenMike events are staged by Chance’s youth empowerment foundation, Social Chicago Works, in partnership with the Chicago Public Library. Each event features performances by local young talent as well as appearances by celebrity guests or prominent public figures. Among the famous faces who have turned up at past events are Kanye West and Dave Chappelle.