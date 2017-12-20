Stephen Colbert Calls Out Adam Driver for Rocking Red-Soled Louboutins

Adam Driver at the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Los Angeles premiere. Rex Shutterstock

Before Adam Driver and Stephen Colbert re-enacted a scene from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” with figurines from the franchise last Thursday, the host took a moment to comment on the star’s suave all-black look, including his Christian Louboutin shoes.

“That’s super-special,” Colbert said, after pointing out that he noticed the bottom of Driver’s shoes. Instructing the former “Girls” actor to show the audience his red soles, the comedian added, “you could literally go paint the town red if you just shuffled.”

However, the 34-year-old “Star Wars” villain didn’t even realize that the soles of his shoes were, in fact, bright red. “Did you know those were red before I showed you?” Colbert prompted. “No, I had no idea,” he confessed.

“I swear this is a secret Kylo Ren outfit right here,” Colbert concluded, referring to the character Driver plays on the big screen.

Adam Driver on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” CBS

It didn’t take long for Louboutin to take note of the conversation between the two men, tweeting a link to the clip the next day, captioned: “Friday feelings. @StarWars: #TheLastJedi star Adam Driver gets ready to paint the town red in #LouboutinHomme.”

This comes on the heels of Christian Louboutin walking the red carpet at the premiere of the film with Dita von Teese, as the famous luxury shoe designer collaborated with Disney on a “Star Wars”-themed collection.

