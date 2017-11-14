Gal Gadot Is a Vision in Gold Gown and Louboutin Sandals at the ‘Justice League’ Premiere

Gal Gadot attends the premiere of "Justice League" in Hollywood on Nov. 13.
In the midst of A-listers on the red carpet at the “Justice League” premiere in Hollywood, Gal Gadot shined like a gold star.

The “Wonder Woman” actress hit last night’s red carpet in a shimmering gold Altuzarra spring 2018 gown featuring an asymmetrical neckline and a thigh-high slit, which showed off strappy Gwynitta sandals courtesy of Christian Louboutin.

The black patent pumps, which featured a sultry crisscross silhouette and thin double toe straps, highlighted the Israeli actresses’ long legs.

gal gadot, Altuzarra Spring 2018 Garnier Dress, Christian Louboutin Gwynitta Sandals, justice league hollywood premiere Gal Gadot on the red carpet at the “Justice League” premiere in Hollywood. Rex Shutterstock

The 32-year-old mom of two completed her stunning look with ear cuffs and rings by celeb-favorite jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher.

 

