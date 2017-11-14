Gal Gadot Is a Vision in Gold Gown and Louboutin Sandals at the ‘Justice League’ Premiere

Gal Gadot attends the premiere of "Justice League" in Hollywood on Nov. 13. Rex Shutterstock

In the midst of A-listers on the red carpet at the “Justice League” premiere in Hollywood, Gal Gadot shined like a gold star.

The “Wonder Woman” actress hit last night’s red carpet in a shimmering gold Altuzarra spring 2018 gown featuring an asymmetrical neckline and a thigh-high slit, which showed off strappy Gwynitta sandals courtesy of Christian Louboutin.

Gal Gadot wearing an Altuzarra spring ’18 Garnier dress and Louboutin sandals. Rex Shutterstock

The black patent pumps, which featured a sultry crisscross silhouette and thin double toe straps, highlighted the Israeli actresses’ long legs.

Gal Gadot on the red carpet at the “Justice League” premiere in Hollywood. Rex Shutterstock

The 32-year-old mom of two completed her stunning look with ear cuffs and rings by celeb-favorite jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher.

What a wonderful night! It was so great seeing the cast and crew one last time all together for the Justice League Premiere. Thank you thank you! 🙅🏻 (Thank you @marktownsend1 @sabrinabmakeup & @elizabethstewart1) A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Nov 14, 2017 at 11:40am PST

