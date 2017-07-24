19 Shoes to Shop at Zara.com Right Now That Are On Trend

View Slideshow Backless Mesh High Heel Sandal Courtesy of Zara

Zara is one of the best places to shop for trendy items that won’t break the bank.

The popular high-street retailer currently offers over 160 women’s shoe styles — and Footwear News has compiled a list of our 19 favorites so that you don’t have to sift through Zara’s entire website.

For an evening out, it can be difficult to find heels that don’t look cheap and retail for under $100, but Zara offers a slew of stylish options, from sequined slingback pumps to embellished metallic stilettos to colorful strappy sandals.

Ruffled High Heel Leather Sandal Courtesy of Zara

Zara also has sock boots in a number of colorways — including the snow white shade currently on trend — that come at a fraction of the cost of Stuart Weitzman or Balenciaga’s styles favored by celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez. Wearers can ease into the trend with a low-heeled bootie or enter it full force with daring thigh-high boots.

Kitten Heel Faux Patent Ankle Boot Courtesy of Zara

Zara also sells numerous other on-trend styles. Some highlights include fur-trimmed mules, black and white gingham pool slides and combat boots with faux pearl detailing.

Leather Ankle Boots With Faux Pearls Courtesy of Zara

Look through the gallery for more on-trend shoes that you can buy at Zara now, all priced under $100.