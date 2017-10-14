Zappos Is Helping to Pay for Las Vegas Shooting Victims’ Funeral Costs

E-tailer Zappos supports countless philanthropic initiatives, many of them led by its own employees. Shutterstock

Zappos.com is continuing to offer its support to families struggling in the aftermath of America’s deadliest mass shooting in Las Vegas, which left at least 59 people dead and more than 500 people injured.

In addition to matching donations through Crowdrise, the Nevada-based online retailer has been working directly with families who need immediate assistance with funeral costs, covering anything directly related to the burial, including transportation (both in and out of state), casket, flower arrangements, and more.

“We don’t want it just to be a two-day effort,” Steven Bautista, head of Zappos For Good, said last week of continuing relief efforts in the days and weeks ahead. “There is no end date. This is for the long term.”

Bautista estimates that Zappos has worked with nine families so far and expects more to get in touch in the coming days.

Families who need immediate assistance with funeral related costs can reach out to zapposforgood@zappos.com for more information.

So far, the shoe and apparel e-tailer has raised more than $390,000 for those affected by the massacre using the fundraising site CrowdRise.

