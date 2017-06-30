How to Shop the Best July 4th Sales

Brands and retailers are offering major end-of-season discounts on July 4th weekend. Shutterstock

The July Fourth holiday means many retailers and brands are putting their end-of-season items on sale — some up to 75 percent off. See below for 55 shoe sales to shop now.

Aerosoles: Up to 50 percent off select styles, plus extra 25 percent off your purchase

Aldo: Up to 50 percent off select items in stores and online

Asos: Up to 70 percent off select men’s and women’s styles

Aquatalia: June 26 – July 4; additional 20 percent off sale items online with code SALE20

Banana Republic: Extra 50 percent off sale, including shoes

Baretraps: July 1 – 4; 25 percent off online with code FOURTH

Barneys New York: Up to 75 percent off women’s, men’s, kids and more

Bergdorf Goodman: Up to 70 percent off select men’s and women’s styles

Bernardo: Starting July 4; Up to 50 percent off select items online

Bloomingdale’s: Through July 4; take 20 percent off your in-store purchase; take an extra 20, 25, 30 or 40 percent off almost all sale & clearance items with code when you sign up for email; if already signed up for email, check inbox for promo code

Brooks: Up to 40 percent off end-of-season styles, plus free shipping

Calvin Klein: Extra 50 percent off site-wide

Champs: Extra 25 percent off select styles online only

Chinese Laundry: Through July 4; Extra 25 percent off sale with code 4THJULY

Cole Haan: Extra 30 percent off with code SAVE

Dillard’s: Extra 30 percent off already reduced merchandise

DSW: Up to 70 percent off select styles, plus spend $50 and get a $10 certificate for next purchase

Dune London: Up to 50 percent off select styles

Farfetch: Up to 60 percent off select styles

Finish Line: Up to 50 percent off select summer styles

Gap: Up to 50 percent off men’s, women’s and kids’ online and in stores

Intermix: Spend $150 receive $50 off; spend $350 receive $125 off; spend $500+ receive $200 off

Jimmy Choo: Up to 50 percent off select styles

Joan Oloff: July 1 – 5; 25 percent off sitewide

Keds: Extra 20 percent off clearance after entering your email address

Kenneth Cole: Through July 5; extra 30 percent off sitewide with code JULY4TH, plus select styles already up to 70 percent off

Latigo: July 1 – 4; 25 percent off sitewide with code FOURTH

Loeffler Randall: Up to 50 percent off select summer favorites online

Lord & Taylor: July 1 – 4; 20 percent off your online order and up to 75 percent off clearance with promo code FOURTH

Macy’s: Through July 4; take an extra 20 percent off with promo code FOURTH, plus 25 – 70 percent off clearance

Mango: Up to 50 percent off select styles

Matches: Up to 70 percent off spring styles

Neiman Marcus: Up to 70 percent off regular prices

New Balance: Sale on men’s, women’s and kids’ items

Nina: July 2 – 4; 40 percent off select Nina Originals styles with code ORIGINALS

Nine West: Buy two pairs of shoes, get 40 percent off

Opening Ceremony: Up to 70 percent off select styles

Public Desire: Up to 50 percent off select styles

Ralph Lauren: Up to 50 percent off select styles, plus an extra 30 percent off with code JULY

Rebecca Minkoff: Up to 60 percent off shoes, handbags and more

Rockport: Select styles up to 50 percent off

Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 70 percent off women’s shoes, handbags, apparel and more

Schutz: Up to 50 percent off summer styles online

Sperry: Up to 50 percent off select styles

Steve Madden: Select styles up to 50 percent off

Stuart Weitzman: Up to 50 percent off select styles

Summit: June 30 – July 5; $15 off per pair (no limit) with code july4th (note: all lowercase)

Superga: 20 percent and free shipping with code POOLSIDE

The North Face: 30 percent off end-of-season gear

The Shoe Box: 50 percent off select styles

Timberland: Extra 20 percent off men’s and women’s sale styles

Tommy Hilfiger: Through July 4; 30 percent off select styles for men, women and kids with code FIREWORKS

Topshop: Up to 50 percent select items in stores and online

Tory Burch: Extra 30 percent off sale styles with code EXTRA30

Zara: Sale on women’s and men’s apparel, shoes and accessories in stores and online