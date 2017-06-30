How to Shop the Best July 4th Sales

By / 2 hours ago
july 4th shopping sales
Brands and retailers are offering major end-of-season discounts on July 4th weekend.
Shutterstock

The July Fourth holiday means many retailers and brands are putting their end-of-season items on sale — some up to 75 percent off. See below for 55 shoe sales to shop now.

AerosolesUp to 50 percent off select styles, plus extra 25 percent off your purchase

AldoUp to 50 percent off select items in stores and online

AsosUp to 70 percent off select men’s and women’s styles

Aquatalia: June 26 – July 4; additional 20 percent off sale items online with code SALE20

Banana RepublicExtra 50 percent off sale, including shoes

Baretraps: July 1 – 4; 25 percent off online with code FOURTH

Barneys New YorkUp to 75 percent off women’s, men’s, kids and more

Bergdorf GoodmanUp to 70 percent off select men’s and women’s styles

Bernardo: Starting July 4; Up to 50 percent off select items online

Bloomingdale’sThrough July 4; take 20 percent off your in-store purchase; take an extra 20, 25, 30 or 40 percent off almost all sale & clearance items with code when you sign up for email; if already signed up for email, check inbox for promo code

BrooksUp to 40 percent off end-of-season styles, plus free shipping

Calvin KleinExtra 50 percent off site-wide

ChampsExtra 25 percent off select styles online only

Chinese LaundryThrough July 4; Extra 25 percent off sale with code 4THJULY

Cole HaanExtra 30 percent off with code SAVE

Dillard’sExtra 30 percent off already reduced merchandise

DSWUp to 70 percent off select styles, plus spend $50 and get a $10 certificate for next purchase

Dune LondonUp to 50 percent off select styles

Farfetch: Up to 60 percent off select styles

Finish LineUp to 50 percent off select summer styles

GapUp to 50 percent off men’s, women’s and kids’ online and in stores

IntermixSpend $150 receive $50 off; spend $350 receive $125 off; spend $500+ receive $200 off

Jimmy ChooUp to 50 percent off select styles

Joan OloffJuly 1 – 5; 25 percent off sitewide

Keds: Extra 20 percent off clearance after entering your email address

Kenneth ColeThrough July 5; extra 30 percent off sitewide with code JULY4TH, plus select styles already up to 70 percent off

LatigoJuly 1 – 4; 25 percent off sitewide with code FOURTH

Loeffler Randall: Up to 50 percent off select summer favorites online

Lord & Taylor: July 1 – 4; 20 percent off your online order and up to 75 percent off clearance with promo code FOURTH 

Macy’sThrough July 4; take an extra 20 percent off with promo code FOURTH, plus 25 – 70 percent off clearance

MangoUp to 50 percent off select styles

Matches: Up to 70 percent off spring styles

Neiman Marcus: Up to 70 percent off regular prices

New BalanceSale on men’s, women’s and kids’ items

NinaJuly 2 – 4; 40 percent off select Nina Originals styles with code ORIGINALS

Nine WestBuy two pairs of shoes, get 40 percent off

Opening Ceremony: Up to 70 percent off select styles

Public DesireUp to 50 percent off select styles

Ralph LaurenUp to 50 percent off select styles, plus an extra 30 percent off with code JULY

Rebecca MinkoffUp to 60 percent off shoes, handbags and more

RockportSelect styles up to 50 percent off

Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 70 percent off women’s shoes, handbags, apparel and more

SchutzUp to 50 percent off summer styles online

Sperry: Up to 50 percent off select styles

Steve MaddenSelect styles up to 50 percent off

Stuart WeitzmanUp to 50 percent off select styles

SummitJune 30 – July 5; $15 off per pair (no limit) with code july4th (note: all lowercase)

Superga: 20 percent and free shipping with code POOLSIDE

The North Face30 percent off end-of-season gear

The Shoe Box50 percent off select styles

Timberland: Extra 20 percent off men’s and women’s sale styles 

Tommy Hilfiger: Through July 4; 30 percent off select styles for men, women and kids with code FIREWORKS

TopshopUp to 50 percent select items in stores and online

Tory BurchExtra 30 percent off sale styles with code EXTRA30

ZaraSale on women’s and men’s apparel, shoes and accessories in stores and online