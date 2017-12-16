Pippa Middleton Favorite Aruna Seth Opens Kids’ Popup Shop at Harrods With Sparkling Styles

Aruna Seth's new Harrods popup shop will run through the holiday season. Courtesy of brand

Aruna Seth is bringing a little sparkle to Harrods this holiday season.

The British shoe and accessories designer — well known for her glittery bridal and evening designs for women — has opened a kids’ popup shop inside the famed London department store that will run through mid-January.

Located within Harrods’ four-floor children’s shoe department, the shop features baby and youth styles from Seth’s spring ’18 girls’ collection, as well a capsule of looks designed in collaboration with Italian footwear label Sonatina. All of the styles are exclusive to Harrods.

The Harrods popup shop features both baby and children’s styles. Courtesy of brand

“I’m very excited to be in Harrods. It is one of the best department stores to present your collection in, among the most luxurious brands in the world,” Seth said.

Seth’s spring collection includes a series of dressy, square-toe ballet flats in a mix of materials such as Italian satin, leather and French Chantilly lace. The shoes are decorated with the designer’s signature crystal butterfly ornaments. Retail prices range from about $240 to $400.

A pink lace style for babies. Courtesy of brand

A green satin pair for older girls. Courtesy of brand

Seth, who launched her women’s collection in 2009, has built a considerable celebrity following, including Kate Hudson, Suki Waterhouse and several members of the British royal family. Her glamorous designs have been spotted on Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as on Pippa Middleton, who paired her emerald green gown with a pair of Seth’s Lynn butterfly sandals to attend a dinner at Buckingham Palace following her sister Kate Middleton’s wedding to Prince William.