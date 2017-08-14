4 New Places to Go in Downtown Las Vegas

Neon Boneyard’s Silver Slipper. Courtesy of Neon Museum

Nobody wears corduroy better than Downtown Las Vegas. It matches the very fabric of the place — sturdy with a touch of velvety kitsch. So it’s only appropriate that Downtown Project Las Vegas’ latest addition to the city’s nightlife scene would be a 1970s-themed dive bar named for the ruggedly hip textile. This month’s highly anticipated addition of Corduroy to the Downtown Project portfolio happens in the heart of the dining and drinking block of the Fremont East Entertainment District between popular watering holes Beauty Bar and The Griffin.

The Oasis at Gold Spike’s Sugar Shack. Courtesy of Oasis at Gold Spike

“There’s a crazy little shack beyond the tracks,” or so the fun little ditty from the ’60s goes. But at Vegas hotel Gold Spike, the shack is just beyond the hotel’s back door, putting it smack in the middle of Downtown’s hipster central. The Oasis at Gold Spike’s 344-square-foot Sugar Shack might be a tiny house, but it has sleeping space for five, an elevated loft, full kitchen, bathroom and dining areas, all surrounded by a colorful picket-fenced front yard. Guests of the Gold Spike can book the solar-powered party pad for a few raucous nights or for private events. OasisAtGoldSpike.com

Pop-up hot yoga at Neon Museum. Courtesy of Neon Museum

Who needs a heated room to practice yoga when you can do it outside? Neon Museum is offering pop-up hot-yoga sessions on Aug. 16 and 30 at 5:30 p.m. in its Boneyard, where the city’s neon signs, including the old Aladdin Hotel’s genie lamp and the Silver Slipper Gambling Hall’s bow-topped heel, have gone to retire. There will be no tight muscles to worry about during the hourlong vinyasa classes, as yogis can expect temps to be 100 degrees or higher. Bring your own water, towels and yoga mats for a session taught by a certified instructor at $18 that’s restricted to adults at least 18 years old. neonmuseum.org

Downtown Container Park’s The Dome. Courtesy of Downtown Container Park

Downtown Container Park, an outdoor mall that opened in 2013, continues to entice with fresh offerings. In April, the Dome — a planetarium-style theater with ultra-HD, 360-degree imagery — opened with something for the young, old and in between. The indoor screen, set above 25 reclinerstyle seats, lights up with kid-friendly attractions such as “Perfect Little Planet” and “Dinosaurs at Dusk”; animations set to the sounds of legendary rock bands U2, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin; and interactive games such as the first-person-shooter experience “Earth Defender.” downtowncontainerpark.com