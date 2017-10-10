Best Kept Secret: How College Students Can Get Discounts on Shoes & Clothes at These Major Stores

Major retailers and brands offer discounts for college students in-store and online.
If you’re on a college student budget, but you’re in need of new shoes for the fall semester, check out the list below of retailers and brands that offer discounts when you’re enrolled at a university.

These deals are valid in-store and online at some of the most recognizable stores. Simply showing your student ID or verifying eligibility are the only requirements for an easy discount.

J.Crew
Discount: Show your college student ID at any J.Crew store and you’ll get 15% off all full-priced items.

Topshop
Discount: Get 10% off online and in-store.

Toms
Discount: Students can get free shipping on all orders, and they’ll even donate a pair of shoes to a child in need for every pair you buy.

Banana Republic
Discount: Take 15% off your full-priced purchase at Banana Republic stores with your valid student ID.

Asos
Discount: Get free shipping by shopping through StudentRate.com.

Eastern Mountain Sports
Discount: 20% off full-priced in-store items.

Madewell
Discount: Get 15% off at Madewell stores when you show your student ID.

Nike
Discount: Get 10% on Nike.com by confirming your eligibility via myunidays.com.

Club Monaco
Discount: Both full-priced and sale items are 20% off with your valid college ID. If you’re shopping online, submit your email to receive a code.

Forever 21
Discount: 10% off full-price online orders.

Kate Spade
Discount: 15% off at select stores. Ask at the register.

Ralph Lauren
Discount: 15% off at select stores. Ask at the register.