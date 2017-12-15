Christian Louboutin Shares His Love of Traveling With New Boston Store Featuring Plenty of Personal Touches

Christian Louboutin Boston boutique. Courtsey

Christian Louboutin is coming to Boston — and bringing along some stunning personal touches from the brand’s eponymous founder.

The French luxury label is opening its first boutique in the city at Copley Place Mall. The new outpost, which held a kickoff cocktail party today, celebrates the designer’s own travels and features a 1,250-square foot space designed in collaboration with Eric Clough of 212Box Architecture; this marks Louboutin’s 138th global location.

Inside the store, which features a sleek Art Deco-inspired façade as a nod to the brand’s Parisian heritage, velvet thigh-high boots and red-soled shoes line tile walls made of cerused oak wood arranged in a geometric pattern.

Christian Louboutin shoes on display. Courtesy

The façade is comprised of sleek inlaid brass accents and several colors of travertine imported from Portugal, a location frequented by the designer.

Moreover, the interior space offers antique brass fixtures and an accent wall with a playful hand-drawn covering depicting mythical animals and plants, as well as several custom-made glass cases displaying leather goods decorated with brightly painted ceramic tiles from Louboutin’s personal collection — made in Italy and hand-selected.

Christian Louboutin Boston boutique. Courtesy

To celebrate the opening, the Boston shop will debut an exclusive selection of four new shoe styles through January.

Featuring the Christian Louboutin crest in signature strass crystals, each pair will be personalized with clients’ initials in Cannetille embroidery. For men, the logo Dandelion loafer or logo boat flat will be available; for women, the logo Perouza flat loafer or logo boat flat slide-on sneaker will be available in blue and black velvet, or black calf with multi-colored strass or black velvet with clear strass.

Christian Louboutin Boston Boutique. Courtesy

