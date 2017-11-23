Shop the Best Black Friday Shoe Deals at Kohl’s

Kohl's is slashing prices across its shoe assortment for Black Friday. AP Images

Let the Black Friday bargain hunting begin.

While much of shoppers’ focus will zero in on hot-ticket items such as TVs, toys, video game systems and cell phones, fashion lovers will find plenty of shoe deals.

Today at Kohl’s stores across the country — where doors will open to customers at 6 p.m. EST — families can score 25 percent off select kids’ and adult styles from four of the market’s hottest sneaker brands: Converse, Nike, Adidas and Skechers.

The Adidas CEO Cloudfoam Racer TR men’s sneaker. Courtesy of Kohl's

The Skechers Pepsters rainbow girls’ sneaker. Courtesy of Kohl's

The retailer is also slashing prices across its entire footwear offerings. For a limited time, Candie’s shoes and boots for girls and women will be priced at $19.99. Kids’ fashion boots under Kohl’s house brand Jumping Beans will be marked down to $14.99. Women can nab a pair of fashion boots from LC Lauren Conrad, Sonoma Goods for Life and Croft & Barrow for just $29.99.

In the men’s category, the price for select Sonoma Goods for Life and Apt. 9 ankle boots will be reduced to $24.99. If you’re looking for cozy slippers, select styles by Isotoner, Dearfoams and Sonoma will be on sale for $9.99.

Under Armour fans will also find some sweet sales. The price for the brand’s Micro G Speed Swift 2 running shoes for men and women will plummet to $56.24 from $74.99, while the kids’ Engage and Assert sneakers will cost $39.99 instead of $54.99.

The Under Armour Micro G Speed Swift 2 women’s running shoe. Courtesy of Kohl's

In addition, Kohl’s is offering a series of special Door Busters deals — while supplies last or until 11 p.m. EST on Nov. 24. The price of Fila athletic shoes for kids will be slashed to $19.99 from $39.99, and the cost of the brand’s men’s and women’s shoes will be marked down to $24.99 from $49.99. In addition, select styles of SO faux-fur boots for juniors (originally priced at $59.99) will be on sale for $14.99. Happy shopping!