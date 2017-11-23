Shop the Best Black Friday Shoe Deals at Kohl’s

Let the Black Friday bargain hunting begin.
While much of shoppers’ focus will zero in on hot-ticket items such as TVs, toys, video game systems and cell phones, fashion lovers will find plenty of shoe deals.
Today at Kohl’s stores across the country — where doors will open to customers at 6 p.m. EST — families can score 25 percent off select kids’ and adult styles from four of the market’s hottest sneaker brands: Converse, Nike, Adidas and Skechers.
The retailer is also slashing prices across its entire footwear offerings. For a limited time, Candie’s shoes and boots for girls and women will be priced at $19.99. Kids’ fashion boots under Kohl’s house brand Jumping Beans will be marked down to $14.99. Women can nab a pair of fashion boots from LC Lauren Conrad, Sonoma Goods for Life and Croft & Barrow for just $29.99.
In the men’s category, the price for select Sonoma Goods for Life and Apt. 9 ankle boots will be reduced to $24.99. If you’re looking for cozy slippers, select styles by Isotoner, Dearfoams and Sonoma will be on sale for $9.99.
Under Armour fans will also find some sweet sales. The price for the brand’s Micro G Speed Swift 2 running shoes for men and women will plummet to $56.24 from $74.99, while the kids’ Engage and Assert sneakers will cost $39.99 instead of $54.99.
In addition, Kohl’s is offering a series of special Door Busters deals — while supplies last or until 11 p.m. EST on Nov. 24. The price of Fila athletic shoes for kids will be slashed to $19.99 from $39.99, and the cost of the brand’s men’s and women’s shoes will be marked down to $24.99 from $49.99. In addition, select styles of SO faux-fur boots for juniors (originally priced at $59.99) will be on sale for $14.99. Happy shopping!