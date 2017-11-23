Shop for the Best Black Friday Shoe Deals at Costco

Costco offers everyday deals on popular brands including Ugg. Courtesy of Costco

While many people think of Costco for buying things like food, everyday household supplies and electronics, the discount retailer also stocks shoes and slippers from some of the market’s biggest brands.

For Black Friday, Costco.com is offering shoppers several limited-time deals on footwear. Men can scoop up a pair of fleece-lined slippers by Dearfoams for just $7.99. In addition, two-pair sets of Jane and Bleecker slipper socks for women are priced at $9.99.

Jane and Bleecker slipper socks are on sale for $9.99 Courtesy of Costco

And for those unwilling to brave the crowds over this busy shopping weekend, Costco.com is offering everyday bargain prices on shoes from numerous name brands including Adidas, Ugg, Hunter, Sorel, Reebok and Muck.

Women can score Ugg’s Adirondack III waterproof winter boots for $179.99, while the brand’s Kristin sheepskin wedge boots are priced at $79.99. Sorel’s stylish Caribou snowboots can be had for $99.99.

Sorel’s popular Caribou snowboots are available at Costco for $99.99. Courtesy of Costco

Men can purchase a pair of Fila lace-up trail shoes for just $19.99 or Adidas’ AX2 outdoor shoes for $34.99. Muck’s Chore High-Cut waterproof boots are on sale for $74.99.

Fila men’s trail shoes are a steal at $19.99. Courtesy of Costco

In addition, under its own Kirkland brand, Costco offers cozy sheepskin boots for the whole family. Kids’ styles retail for $14.97, while adult styles retail for $29.99.

Costco’s Kirkland brand offers cozy boots for adults and kids. Courtesy of Costco

Shoppers aiming to restock their sock drawer will also find some sweet deals. Nine-pair packs of K. Bell socks for women are priced at $7.99. For both women and men, an eight-pair package of Puma no-show performance socks retails for $11.99. And for the little ones, a nine-pair set of kids’ Disney-branded socks is priced at $8.99.