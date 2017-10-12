Barneys Will Drop Exclusive Capsule Collections From Off-White and More Major Designers

Barneys New York Madison Ave store. Courtesy

Barneys Madison Avenue store in NYC will host a special first-of-its-kind event on Oct. 28 and 29.

Featuring 30 exclusive capsule collection and product drops, designer appearances and unique in-store activations and programming with some of today’s biggest names in fashion — this two-day extravaganza is not to be missed.

On day one, Barneys New York will release nine major collections in-store throughout the day — along with personal appearances from designers, including: Virgil Abloh of Off-White, Mike Amiri of Amiri, Heron Preston, Faith Connexion, Marcelo Burlon, Greg Lauren, Francesco Ragazzi of Palm Angels, Ben Taverniti of Unravel Project, and Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God.

Off-White arrow-appliquéd blue patent leather low-top sneakers. Courtesy

“Barneys New York has always been known as a place for the convergence of entertainment, exclusive designer collaboration and unique experiences,” said Daniella Vitale, chief executive officer and president.

On the second day, Barneys and Highsnobiety will host panel discussions featuring a variety of designers, influencers and industry insiders.

Amiri Swarovski palm tree trucker jacket. Courtesy

“With thedrop@barneys, we are introducing a whole new concept – blending exclusive launches from the best new designers, one-of-a-kind experiences, compelling content, food and music, giving our customer a new and innovative way to explore and experience Barneys.”

Throughout the weekend, customers can experience a T-shirt bar featuring 25 exclusive graphic T-shirt styles from coveted brands, a DJ set from designers Heron Preston and Off-White’s Virgil Abloh, a curated space by Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo, a custom FILA immersive installation, tattoos from celebrity tattoo artist Jonboy, piercings from renowned piercer J. Colby Smith, a customized sneaker bar and more.