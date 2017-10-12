How College Students Can Shop On Amazon Prime for Under $6 a Month

Amazon. Rex Shutterstock

With the fall semester in full swing, Amazon is offering a new monthly payment plan for college students throughout the country.

Students enrolled at either a two- or four-year college in the U.S. are eligible for Prime deals and offers, including fast, free unlimited two-day shipping for just $5.49 a month, which is 50 percent off Prime after a six month trial.

Without an annual commitment, you have full access to more than 50 million items and Prime Video, which features unlimited streaming on thousands of movies and TV shows.

Amazon Prime Student offers college deals and exclusive promotions. Amazon

“Our new monthly payment option lets students enjoy the best of Amazon in a more flexible and simple way,” said Ellen Kinney, director of Prime Student at Amazon.

“Whether it’s getting their favorite products with free shipping or streaming thousands of popular movies and shows, Prime Student members can experience all the benefits of Prime.”

Want more?

Best Kept Secret: How College Students Can Get Discounts on Shoes & Clothes at These Major Stores

Shop Sneakers, Shoes and More College Swag to Support Your Team This Fall

College Student’s Viral Sneaker Gift Is Winning Over the Internet

Ariel Winter Wears Low-Cut Top, Daisy Dukes & Chunky Platforms for First Day of College