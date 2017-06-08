Altuzarra’s New Essential Resort Shoe Is A ’50s Throwback

View Slideshow Altuzarra's resort 2018 collection. George Chinsee/WWD

Saddle shoes had their heyday in the 1950s, as seen on collegiate types in bobby socks and the two-tone staple, natty golfers in cleated versions or even Elvis Presley in “Jailhouse Rock.” But according to Altuzarra’s resort ’18 collection, they are indeed due for a comeback.

Albeit with timely tweaks.

Altuzarra resort ’18. George Chinsee/WWD

“I chose to ground this collection with mules, sandals and saddle shoes,” said designer Joseph Altuzarra at the intimate presentation that had him speaking to all the looks, which were inspired by reinterpreting motifs from the Brittany region in Northwestern France.

His take on saddle shoes were done as both an oxford and a modern mule — done in neutral and navy with contrasting piping. There were also frayed fabric-strapped sandals, worn louche and crisscrossed. Material strapping, with a softer allure instead of the usual leather, is already cropping up as a big trend for the resort season.

