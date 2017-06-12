Prince William Goofs Around With Young Royal Cousin in Nike Sneakers After Polo Match

Prince William plays in a polo match on June 11 at the Gloucestershire Festival of Polo held at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, U.K. REX Shutterstock

Prince William played in a charity polo match on Sunday at the Gloucestershire Festival of Polo in Tetbury, England.

But it seemed he had more fun after the match hanging out with his royal cousins. The prince could be seen goofing around with 3-year-old Mia Tindall, daughter of his cousin Zara Phillips and her husband, Mike Tindall.

Prince William plays in a polo match on June 11. REX Shutterstock

Mia and Prince George (Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son) are about the same age; Mia was born just a few months before Prince George. Plus, if Mia needs some girl time, she’s got William and Kate’s 2-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte.

After wearing traditional riding boots during the polo match, Prince William changed into a pair of Nike’s Internationalist sneakers in a forest green color with gray and white accents. While the exact color worn by Prince William isn’t currently available, a gray and black version is on sale for $100.

Prince William playing with Mia Tindall, daughter of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall. Zara and Prince William are first cousins. REX Shutterstock

A look at Prince William’s Nike Internationalist sneakers. REX Shutterstock

Nike Internationalist sneaker, $100; footaction.com

Perhaps Prince William might follow in his wife’s footsteps and help push sales for this classic sneaker. Middleton, according to Italian sneaker brand Superga, has helped double sales of its Cotu sneaker.

