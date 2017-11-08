How Skechers Saved a Busload of Dogs from Hurricane-Ravaged Houston

Frida checks out some Bobs for Dogs shoes in New York. Courtesy of Skechers

The streets of New York welcomed a new sight yesterday, when the Skechers Roving Rescue bus rolled into town.

The repurposed school bus, which was retrofitted by the shoe brand, had traveled across the country, transporting 25 dogs that were displaced during Hurricane Harvey to shelters where they could find forever homes.

Along the way, the Roving Rescue bus made stops in Arlington, Va, and Waldorf, Md., to drop off pups at local rescues. And it ended its journey at the Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in Lower Manhattan, where 10 dogs are now available for adoption.

The Skechers Roving Rescue bus arrives in New York. Courtesy of Skechers

Steve McQueen, one of the dogs rescued by Skechers and Best Friends Animal Society. Courtesy of Skechers/Erica Danger

The mission was part of an ongoing partnership between Skechers and Best Friends Animal Society . The Bobs from Skechers footwear line has a long-standing philanthropic initiative, donating a portion of proceeds from each sale in the U.S. to the nonprofit. Click here to shop some of the brand’s latest styles.

Additionally, Skechers recently partnered with Best Friends to launch a special Texas Super Adoption event in Houston and paid adoption fees for the first 100 animals as part of a $10,000 donation to Best Friends’ Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

In a statement, Skechers CEO Robert Greenberg said, “We love finding new ways to make a difference, and the Roving Rescue bus has given other communities a chance to directly support Houston by adopting these pets and relieving Houston’s local animal shelter and pet adoption organizations. We believe this is just the beginning for the transport and adoption bus.”

Indeed, the Roving Rescue bus will now travel back to the West Coast to aid Best Friends with other transport operations and adoption events.

Choppa hitches a ride on the Skechers Roving Rescue bus. Courtesy of Skechers/Erica Danger