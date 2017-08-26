Shop Dog-Themed Shoes on National Dog Day

Valentino Garavani with his dogs in his home in Rome. Art Streiber

Attention dog lovers: Today marks National Dog Day, but chances are if you’re a devoted dog owner, you already knew that.

You’ll probably spend the day bonding with your precious pup(s), doing all your canine’s favorite activities — from visiting the dog park to picking up their favorite treats. It’s a day to celebrate the love and joy they bring to your life, so why not up the ante and show your unwavering adoration for your pet by rocking a pair of pup-printed shoes?

When you purchase a pair of Bobs, you’re helping Skechers donate to save the lives of dogs in shelters. Slip into these colorful cartoon-sketched dog-printed woven shoes.

Skechers’ Bobs for Dogs: Bobs Plush Shoe, $45; skechers.com

Step out in these cool custom black and white printed French Bulldog low-top sneakers.

Zazzle French Bulldog Sneakers, $90.90; zazzle.com

If Beagles are your thing, lace-up these high-top custom Converse sneakers.

Custom Converse Big Face Beagle High-Tops, $99; tready.shoes.com

Stay dry in these rain boots featuring a variety of different dog breads.

Joules Fido Dog Mid-Calf Welly Boot, $69.95; inthecompanyofdogs.com

For another high-top sneaker option, these Scottish Terrier inspired sneaks are sure to spice up any outfit.

Custom Scottish Terrier Canvas Shoes, $55.95; teeamazing.com

