Boots, Daisy Dukes & Star-Spangled Everything: This Is What Stagecoach Festivalgoers Wear

After Coachella Valley Music Festival bows, country music fans flock to the same territory the following weekend for their own revelry.

The 2017 lineup at the three-day festival, held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., kicked off Friday and includes boldface crooners such as Dierks Bentley, Shania Twain and Kenny Chesney, among other popular acts.

Cowboy boots are the footwear staple of the Stagecoach Country Music Festivals in Indio, Calif. Here, a group of female festivalgoers teamed stylish booties and cowboy boots with flirty outfits. REX Shutterstock.

And while bohemian style rules at Coachella, the Stagecoach Country Music Festival embraces country western Americana — and with that, boots are the “it” fashion statement.

“It’s always super country — hip country fashion with a California twist,” said Heather Sallan, owner and designer of BootRoxx, an accessories brand for boots. Sallan sells chic boot cuffs and decorative elements that embellish the traditional boot silhouette.

Star-spangled bikini tops and Daisy Dukes with cowboy boots made for a striking style statement at a previous Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, Calif. REX Shutterstock.

Some of the head-to-toe style statements could blend in seamlessly with its sister festival held one week earlier, but other looks are unique to the country music community.

Star-spangled bikini tops — and star-spangled everything — are abound; as well as Daisy Dukes and ornately designed belts.

Cowboy hats are the preferred toppers to Coachella’s wide-brimmed styles.

The festival transcends generational gaps, so hoedown, folk-like costumes teamed with traditional cowboy boots and dress styles are as common as an on-trend outfit with sleek ankle booties — accessorizing with hats and bandanas help nod the country theme.

