Why Do Students Choose London College of Fashion Over Other Schools?

London College of Fashion collection of seamless dresses made from just an iron in 2015. Rex Shutterstock

“London College of Fashion is a token of talent and creativity worldwide. I wanted to be a part of that community and be able to enter the industry with that guarantee,” says Jdeed Magazine editor Cynthia Jreige of her decision to earn her Master’s in Fashion Journalism from London College of Fashion.

Had Jreige not chosen to study at LCF, her only other option to earn a Master’s degree in Fashion Journalism would have been Central Saint Martins, a sister school of LCF. Another graduate from her class shares that many students feel that Saint Martins is too traditional in its methods, whereas the LCF program encourages its students to be involved with the current industry, in turn learning real-life skills that will help in their careers.

Students like Jreige choose London College of Fashion over other schools because of that encouragement. Every program is centered around students learning their place in the working world, not just classroom lectures. That being said, LCF does require a hefty amount of lectures.

Boots by MA Footwear Design graduate of 2015 Nida Gonul on display at the LCF MA Exhibition. Rex Shutterstock

Another factor that students love: the university offers a unique selection of programs that aren’t found anywhere else.

“LCF was always my first choice as a place to study,” says Phoebe Haynes, a third year BA Fashion Contour student. “The selection of courses is so broad yet niche. Plus it’s a prestigious name in the fashion industry.”

In her highly unique course of study, Haynes learns the complex skills needed to create and design lingerie, bras, swimwear and other similar garments.

While just about every fashion school offers design courses for womenswear, menswear and accessories, LCF reaches much farther. The university does offer these traditional design subjects but also offers both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in more specified fields such as footwear design, lingerie design, pattern cutting and embroidery.

In addition to a business school with programs in entrepreneurship, marketing and management, LCF offers degrees in fashion psychology, fashion photography and even creative direction for fashion.

Shoes by MA Footwear Design graduate of 2015 Jayda Hany on display at the LCF MA Exhibition. Rex Shutterstock

The university’s location is another top selling point for prospective students.

“There is so much to learn of fashion even just by visiting London, so studying at the center of it is such an immersive experience,” Haynes continues.

Students opt for a London school because of the city’s diverse metropolitan atmosphere and its location on the map. London has a large artistic population as well: London College of Fashion is just one of six universities that make up the University of Arts London, not to mention other esteemed arts universities such as Royal College of Art. LCF students can find gallery openings, magazine launch parties, fashion presentations and other such events just about every weekend.

Plus, London’s proximity to other major fashion capitals — a flight to New York is about six hours and trips to Paris and Milan are both around two hours — makes London the closest one can get to the center of the world.