Man Tries to Sneak $67,000 Worth of Cocaine in Shoes Through JFK Airport

U. S. Customs and Border Protection discovered cocaine inside four pairs of sneakers and two pairs of shoes at John F. Kennedy International Airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

A man’s alleged Feb. 9 attempt to pass through John F. Kennedy International Airport with drugs hidden in the soles of his shoes was foiled by U. S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents.

In a press release, the CBP reports that officers seized four pounds of a white powder hidden within luggage carried by Amaziah Hohenkirk of Guyana. The substance, which later tested positive for cocaine, was found inside of four pairs of sneakers and two pairs of shoes. According to the CBP, the drugs have an estimated street value of $67,000.

Hohenkirk was arriving at JFK Airport from Georgetown, Guyana via Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. He was arrested for importation of a controlled substance and now faces federal narcotics smuggling charges.

“This latest seizure demonstrates the vigilance of our CBP officers, and their excellence in detecting those who would try to smuggle these illegal substances,” said CBP Director of Field Operations New York Robert E. Perez.

Cocaine was hidden in the sole of these shoes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

