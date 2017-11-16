Vans Warped Tour to End After 24 Years Following Its 2018 Lineup

A concert goer is seen crowd surfing as the band State Champs performs at the 2016 Vans Warped Tour at the Klipsch Music Center, in Noblesville, Indiana Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Vans Warped Tour, a popular cross-country music festival, has enjoyed a 23-year run that will come to an end following the summer of 2018 — its 24th and final year. The summer festival, blending music and action sports, was founded by Kevin Lyman, who released a statement today announcing the festival’s future.

“Today, with many mixed feelings, I am here to announce that next year will be the final, full cross-country run of the Vans Warped Tour. I sit here reflecting on the tour’s incredible history, what the final run means for our community, and look forward to what’s to come as we commemorate the tour’s historic 25th anniversary in 2019,” said Lyman in his official statement.

Ryan Henriquez of Cane Hill performs at the 2016 Vans Warped Tour at the Klipsch Music Center, in Noblesville, Ind. Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In an interview with Billboard Lyman revealed that his history (of traveling with Lollapalooza and the Warped Tour) on the road has made him tired of running the festival. Declining ticket sales and the dwindling number of bands contributed to his decision.

Vans sponsored the festival in 1995, and one year later became the event’s primary title sponsor.

The tour is also famous for being a tastemaker of underground and budding punk rock acts. Bands such as Fall Out Boy, Avenged Sevenfold and My Chemical Romance are notable alumni who jumpstarted their careers by garnering recognition during their Warped Tour appearances. The Black Eyed Peas, Green Day, Kid Rock and Katy Perry are all acts who have graced the festival’s lineup.

Vans Warped Tour 2018 will hit 37 cities between June and August next summer to cap off a storied tradition of bringing punk rock and action sports culture all across the country. The lineup has not been revealed, but dates have been locked down on vanswarpedtour.com.

