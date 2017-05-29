Tiger Woods Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Tiger Woods. Courtesy of Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Longtime Nike collaborator and golf superstar Tiger Woods was arrested on Monday in Jupiter, Fla. for allegedly driving under the influence, according to public jail records.

The athlete was arrested by Palm Beach County police and taken into jail. Records show he was booked at 7:18 a.m. ET and was later released at 10:50 a.m. ET. The 41-year-old owns a house in the posh community.

On May 20 Woods was in New York City promoting his new book “The 1997 Masters: My Story” at a Barnes & Noble bookstore. The memoir chronicles his historic victory when he was 21 years old. He triumphed by 12 shots, which remains the widest margin of victory in the Masters tournament.

Tiger Woods wears Nike sneakers while promoting his memoir “The 1997 Masters: My Story” in New York City on May 20. REX Shutterstock

Tiger Woods wears Nike sneakers while promoting his memoir “The 1997 Masters: My Story” in New York City on May 20. REX Shutterstock

In January Woods announced on Twitter that he signed a deal with TaylorMade, an Adidas-owned hardware brand.

“After several months of testing and all brands to choose from, the choice is clearly @TaylorMadeGolf,” Woods said on Twitter at the time.

Last year in May, Adidas announced plans to sell TaylorMade but could not find a buyer, according to Yahoo Finance.

Woods first signed with Nike in 1996 and continues to wear Nike shoes and apparel. His first Nike signature shoe, the Air Zoom TW, was released one year after the brand tapped him.

The relationship continues after Nike announced plans to transition away from golf equipment to focus on footwear and apparel.

In April Woods’ signature Nike TW ’17 was released on Nike.com ($200) and at select retailers.

Want more?

Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and More React to Arnold Palmer’s Death

Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods To Sport New Nike Product At PGA Championship

6 Best Tiger Woods Nike Golf Commercials