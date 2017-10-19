Skechers Aims to Raise More Than $1.6M for Kids at Pier to Pier Friendship Walk

Friendship Foundation volunteers celebrate the 2016 Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk. Courtesy of Skechers

Skechers USA is once again walking the walk and talking the talk. On Oct. 29, the Manhattan Beach, Calif.,-based company’s Skechers Foundation is holding its ninth Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk in support of children with special needs and education. The company expects to top last year’s donations of $1.6 million.

The annual walk is supported by presenting sponsor Nickelodeon and media sponsor NBC4 Southern California, and will include returning entertainment, sport, fitness and kids’ celebrities, including Sugar Ray Leonard, Brooke Burke-Charvet, Tommy Lasorda, and Denise Austin.

This year’s event will include performances by NBC’s “Little Big Shots'” Kieran Tamondong; “America’s Got Talent duo Artyon and Paige; Nickelodeon star Ciara Wilson, and dancer Larsen Thompson.

“This event has been a growing movement for nine incredible years, each one better and bigger than the last,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers and the Skechers Foundation. “All our kids should be celebrated for their unique abilities, and that’s why we gather every year at the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk — to come together and make a difference for thousands.” According to Greenberg, annual donations have grown from $200,000 in year one to $1.6 million last year, and from 1,000 participants to more than 12,000.

Leonard added, “The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk has its heart in the right place — from improving education to helping children with special needs. For nearly a decade, this event has been about one thing: nurturing and educating our kids.”

The 3.4-mile walk will begin at the Manhattan Beach Pier at 9 a.m. Those interested in registering or making a donation, can visit: skechersfriendshipwalk.com.