$7M Florida Home Has a Stiletto-Shaped Tub — A Strip Club Owner Has It on the Market

Home listed for $6.995 million is located 230 Commodore Drive in Jupiter, Fla., by The Carroll Team. Courtesy of The Carroll Team

An owner of strip clubs in Detroit has listed his Florida estate on the market for $6.995 million — and along with it are some impressive trappings that are nods to his entrepreneurial savvy, including a tub designed in the shape of a stiletto. Who says you can’t have it all?

The 7,100-square-foot French chateau estate is located at 230 Commodore Drive in Palm Beach County’s exclusive Jupiter area. Alan Markovitz acquired the house for $1.6 million in 2009, according to Palm Beach County records. He starred on the Cinemax reality series “Topless Prophet” in 2014, which followed his career running gentlemen’s clubs.

A bathtub shaped like a stiletto located at a home listed for sale in Jupiter, Fla.

Among Markovitz’s eye-catching digs is a platform heel-shaped bathtub ornately decorated with mosaic tiles, surrounded by metallic silver walls and a marble floor.

The shoe is designed by Italian art company Sicis and is included among the brand’s collection of shoe-shaped bathtubs that start around $30,000.

Markovitz’s property includes three bedrooms, five bathrooms and smart home technology. Other luxe touches are the Calacatta gold marble floors and windows imported from Italy.

“230 Commodore Drive is a true entertainer’s paradise, built to entertain hundreds of guests at a time,” said Chad Carroll, a Douglas Elliman agent who is co-listing with Michael Prettitore. “Featuring flawless finishes and one-of-a-kind custom features, this Perla Lichi-designed masterpiece is undoubtedly impressive.”

Located in Palm Beach County, Jupiter boasts homes to some famous figures who own homes in include Michael Jordan, Celine Dion and Tiger Woods.