$7M Florida Home Has a Stiletto-Shaped Tub — A Strip Club Owner Has It on the Market

An owner of strip clubs in Detroit has listed his Florida estate on the market for $6.995 million — and along with it are some impressive trappings that are nods to his entrepreneurial savvy, including a tub designed in the shape of a stiletto. Who says you can’t have it all?
The 7,100-square-foot French chateau estate is located at 230 Commodore Drive in Palm Beach County’s exclusive Jupiter area. Alan Markovitz acquired the house for $1.6 million in 2009, according to Palm Beach County records. He starred on the Cinemax reality series “Topless Prophet” in 2014, which followed his career running gentlemen’s clubs.
Among Markovitz’s eye-catching digs is a platform heel-shaped bathtub ornately decorated with mosaic tiles, surrounded by metallic silver walls and a marble floor.
The shoe is designed by Italian art company Sicis and is included among the brand’s collection of shoe-shaped bathtubs that start around $30,000.
Markovitz’s property includes three bedrooms, five bathrooms and smart home technology. Other luxe touches are the Calacatta gold marble floors and windows imported from Italy.
“230 Commodore Drive is a true entertainer’s paradise, built to entertain hundreds of guests at a time,” said Chad Carroll, a Douglas Elliman agent who is co-listing with Michael Prettitore. “Featuring flawless finishes and one-of-a-kind custom features, this Perla Lichi-designed masterpiece is undoubtedly impressive.”
Located in Palm Beach County, Jupiter boasts homes to some famous figures who own homes in include Michael Jordan, Celine Dion and Tiger Woods.