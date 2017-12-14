‘Bye Felicia’: Omarosa Manigault Stomps Out in Slingback Pumps After Reported Firing From White House

Omarosa Manigault at the White House in May 2017. Rex Shutterstock

Former reality star-turned White House staffer Omarosa Manigault is gone.

In her first interview since leaving the administration Wednesday, Manigault sat down with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” today to dispel any rumors that have have been swirling around her departure.

Wearing a crisp red jacket with black trousers and black leather round-toe slingback pumps, the “Apprentice” alum told Strahan of her exit: “I resigned, and I didn’t do that in the residence, as [is] being reported.”

Omarosa Manigault spotted in New York. Rex Shutterstock

“John Kelly and I sat down in the situation room, which is a very secure, very quiet room in the White House, and we had a very candid conversation,” she revealed.

“I wanted to make the one-year mark; that was one of the goals that I set out to [do], and then I wanted to get back to my life.”

Omarosa Manigault wearing slingback pumps. Rex Shutterstock

While it was reported that she had actually been fired and had to be physically removed from the White House grounds, the 43-year-old cleared things up, telling the former NFL star:

“I like to hear all of these interesting tales, but I have to tell you that they’re 100 percent false. John Kelly and I had a very straightforward discussion about concerns that I had, issues that I raised,” Manigault insisted. “And as a result, I resigned.”

Omarosa Manigault at a Make America Great Again rally in Ohio. Rex Shutterstock

Moreover, the former political aide shared that she has witnessed some unsettling behavior during her time with the Trump administration, revealing:

“As the only African American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the President, I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that have affected my community and my people.”

“And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear,” she added.

Omarosa Manigault with Donald Trump last February. Rex Shutterstock

After reporting on the story this morning, “GMA” host Robin Roberts had some choice words for the former reality show contestant, calling her out as being hungry for attention. “She said she has a story to tell and I’m sure she’ll be selling that story. She will,” she said. “Bye, Felicia!”

Robin Roberts wearing white Valentino pointed pumps at an event in New York in October. Rex Shutterstock

Though her tenure was short, Manigault often teamed pumps with chic businesswear while performing her duties.

