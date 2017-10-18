‘Project Runway’ Designer Mychael Knight Dies at 39

Mychael Knight at the Kentucky Derby in 2007. Rex Shutterstock

“Project Runway” has lost one of its own.

According to Obvious, season three contestant Mychael Knight died Tuesday morning in a Georgia hospital. He was only 39.

The Knight family said in a statement to the publication: “We are still processing the untimely death of our son, brother, friend and uncle. Mychael meant everything to us and we loved him dearly. He was generous and so full of life. This is how we choose to remember his legacy.”

TMZ reported that the fashion designer recently checked into a hospital and was being treated for intestinal issues.

Fans were introduced to Knight on the third season of “Project Runway,” where he came in fourth place. Judges Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia and Michael Kors were so impressed with his designs, he was welcomed back for the third season of “Project Runway All Stars,“ where he placed eighth.

“I was shocked to hear the news of Mychael’s passing,” Garcia said in a statement to “E! News.” “He was such a talented, positive and determined person and designer. He will surely be missed by his ‘Project Runway’ family and all those who knew him.”

Klum added, “My love and thoughts are with Mychael’s family. He was an extraordinary designer and a very sweet man.”

“I am so sad to hear about Mychael’s passing,” Kors said. “He had a great upbeat energy, a love of women, and his clothes were bold and sexy. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Knight also appeared on BET’s “Rip the Runway“ and designed a line of custom tees for Starbucks. He also worked on an eponymouse line, unisex fragrance MajK and dressed several celebrities, including Jennifer Hudson and Patti LaBelle.