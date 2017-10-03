How the Footwear Industry is Paying Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims

A candlelight vigil, held at the University of Nevada, paid tribute to victims of Sunday night's tragedy in Las Vegas. Rex Shutterstock

In the wake of Sunday night’s horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas, the fashion industry is stepping up with messages of support and donations for the many people affected by the senseless tragedy. Their efforts join a general GoFundMe fundraising campaign for victims which has already netted close to $3.5 million.

Local business Zappos, which is headquartered in the city’s historic downtown area, is urging its customers to contribute to its CrowdRise donation fund, which has so far raised nearly $45,000. The company has pledged to match donations up to $1 million. “Las Vegas is our home. We are deeply saddened by the events that happened on Sunday night, and we are working to ensure that our employees and community are supported during this difficult time,” the company said in a statement.

Designer Chloe Gosselin, who resides in Las Vegas, said she made a donation to the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety. “In the aftermath of such a tragedy in my hometown, I feel sad for the wounded, the lost ones and their families — but also angry that anybody can walk into a casino, carrying any type of weapons, and go unnoticed. Angry that people can’t enjoy their lives and attend entertainment events without being fearful of dying.” Gosselin, who is currently overseas in Paris for Fashion Week, added that her Las Vegas-based colleagues, friends and family members have waited in line for hours to donate blood. “I wish I could be standing with them,” she said. “[I am] so proud of my Las Vegan community.”

Leslie Gallin, president of footwear for trade show operator UBM, which stages a number of its events in Las Vegas’ mega convention centers, also paid tribute to the victims. “To the city that hosts many UBM shows, we are shocked and saddened by the tragic shooting,” she said. “Our hearts are with the victims, their families, the first responders and the entire Las Vegas community.” UBM is currently working with the Two Ten Footwear Foundation and Footwear News on a call of action to the industry to contribute donations for not only the shooting victims but people affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma and the Sept. 19 earthquake in Mexico.