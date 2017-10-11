Bet You Didn’t Know Ivanka Trump’s Real Name Isn’t Actually Ivanka

Ivanka Trump visits Marine Corps Installations East camp in North Carolina on Oct. 3. Rex Shutterstock

Lifestyle entrepreneur Ivanka Trump’s real name isn’t actually Ivanka. It’s Ivana — just like her mother.

The same way Donald Trump Jr. was named after his father, the first daughter was named after Trump’s first wife.

In 2010, the 35-year-old took to Twitter to explain why she goes by Ivanka instead of her given name. “In Czech, Ivanka is the baby name for Ivana, like Bobby is to Robert,” the former model revealed when one Twitter user asked how she got her name.

Ivana Trump, 68, — who was married to Donald Trump from 1977 until 1992 — was born and raised in Czechoslovakia until she left for Canada in the early ’70s.

Ivana made headlines this week when she said “I’m first lady” in an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” She said: “I don’t really want to call him there because Melania is there, and I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that. Because I’m basically first Trump wife, OK? I’m first lady, OK?”

First lady spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham dismissed Ivana Trump’s remark as having “no substance.”

