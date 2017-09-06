Wolverine Worldwide Will Be Sending More Than 35,000 Footwear and Clothing Items for Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

The footwear industry continues to step up to support victims of Hurricane Harvey. Rex Shutterstock

Wolverine Worldwide Inc. has joined the growing number of companies stepping up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Rockford, Mich.-based firm announced today that it is partnering with the American Red Cross, the Two Ten Footwear Foundation and the United Way to contribute more than $2.6 million to disaster relief efforts. In addition to financial support, Wolverine will be sending more than 35,000 units of footwear and apparel items to both people impacted by the storm and first responders aiding in the recovery process.

“We are saddened to see the devastating effects from Hurricane Harvey,” said Blake Krueger, chairman, CEO and president. “We are working with our partners in the area to ensure our donations get to where they are needed most, and we’re committed to supporting the community during this time. We are hopeful these donations will provide meaningful support for the community over the coming weeks and months.”

Wolverine also has established an employee fundraising campaign, giving its staffers an opportunity to individually support relief efforts as a living example of one of the company’s core values: to “make the world a better place.”

Other footwear firms lending a hand include Vans, whose parent company, VF Corp., has donated $50,000 to the Red Cross and pledged to match employee contributions dollar-for-dollar. In addition, VP Steve Van Doren (son of Vans founder James Van Doren) and several members of his events and promotions team loaded up an RV and hit the road yesterday headed to Texas with thousands of pairs of shoes and socks, shirts and other essentials for hurricane victims. The group plans to make several stops in Corpus Christi and Galveston.

