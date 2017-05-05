Paris’ Most Fashionable Hotel Is Reopening

Hotel de Crillon. Crillon

After four years of renovations, the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris is finally set to reopen on July 5.

The historic venue on Place de la Concorde, built in 1758 for King Louis XV by French architect Ange-Jacques Gabriel, will feature 124 rooms and suites alongside three historical salons. New facilities will include a spa, swimming pool and hair salon, as well as a dedicated space for men.

The hotel, part of the Rosewood Hotels and Resorts chain, enlisted contemporary architects and designers including Karl Lagerfeld, who has been commissioned to design two suites and one room, Richard Martinet, Aline d’Amman, Tristan Auer, Chahan Minassian and Cyril Vergniol.

Landscape gardener Louis Benech, who has previously worked on the Tuileries Gardens in Paris and the Water Theater Grove at the Palace of Versailles, has redesigned the hotel’s green spaces.

Christopher Hache will be returning as head chef, joined by Justin Schmitt as head of the hotel’s brasserie and Jérôme Chaucesse as pastry chef. Food will be served at the restaurant, the brasserie and bar at the heart of the hotel, as well as at the interior courtyards and winter garden.

Hache took advantage of his enforced break to go on a round-the-world trip to meet Michelin-starred chefs such as Thomas Keller of The French Laundry in Yountville, Calif., and Japanese master chef Yoshihiro Murata, owner of Kikunoi in Kyoto.

“Welcoming Hôtel de Crillon in to the fold and to reflect the philosophy of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, we have collaborated with talented professionals on this exceptional renovation project, keeping the promise of respecting the values of this iconic space,” said Marc Raffray, managing director of the Crillon hotel.

“We hope to update and rethink the heritage, culture and unique features of Hôtel de Crillon, and to highlight its place within the city of Paris,” he added.

The reopening of the hotel comes a year after the Ritz Paris unveiled its restoration. In recent years, competition in the Paris luxury hotel sector has heated up with the arrival of Asian-operated competitors such as the Royal Monceau Raffles Paris, the Shangri-La, the Mandarin Oriental Paris and the Peninsula Paris.